Church & Dwight (CHD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Church & Dwight has set its FY19 guidance at $2.47 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Church & Dwight to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD opened at $70.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $80.99.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.