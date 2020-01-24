Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 839,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,780 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises 2.9% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.34% of Church & Dwight worth $59,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 364,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 18,482 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 15.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,868,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,543,000 after acquiring an additional 249,340 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 22.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,856,000 after acquiring an additional 32,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 214,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHD stock opened at $70.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.80. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.64 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.15.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.