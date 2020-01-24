CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,661 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 65,684,679 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Walt Disney by 25.5% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,723,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $937,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 93.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,290,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $320,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,713 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.31.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $142.20 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $259.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

