CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,404 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.41.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

