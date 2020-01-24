CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Alphabet by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 364,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $394,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $1,484.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,384.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1,263.24. The stock has a market cap of $1,023.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,459.49.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

