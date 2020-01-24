CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,782 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.4% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,177.07.

AMZN stock opened at $1,884.58 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $935.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.59, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,831.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,816.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,766,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

