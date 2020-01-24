Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises approximately 3.7% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.12% of Cigna worth $94,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Cigna by 258.6% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.38.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total value of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI stock opened at $212.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $214.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

