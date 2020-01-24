Cimpress’ (CMPR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $128.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.72% from the company’s previous close.

CMPR has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

CMPR opened at $106.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.59. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.06.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Cimpress had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 173.17%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimpress news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $101,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cimpress by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cimpress by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cimpress by 59.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cimpress by 80.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Cimpress by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

