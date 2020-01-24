Cineworld Group (CINE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cineworld Group (LON: CINE):

1/23/2020 – Cineworld Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/21/2020 – Cineworld Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.34). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Cineworld Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/17/2020 – Cineworld Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/8/2020 – Cineworld Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Cineworld Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Cineworld Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/16/2019 – Cineworld Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/12/2019 – Cineworld Group had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 325 ($4.28). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Cineworld Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 300 ($3.95). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Cineworld Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 325 ($4.28) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 345 ($4.54).

12/9/2019 – Cineworld Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/4/2019 – Cineworld Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 300 ($3.95). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Cineworld Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 280 ($3.68). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Cineworld Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/3/2019 – Cineworld Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/29/2019 – Cineworld Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Cineworld Group had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 400 ($5.26).

11/26/2019 – Cineworld Group had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 360 ($4.74). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON CINE opened at GBX 189.60 ($2.49) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99. Cineworld Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 188.40 ($2.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 210.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 224.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Cineworld Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.85%.

In other news, insider Helen A. Weir acquired 4,127 shares of Cineworld Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,450.83 ($12,432.03). Also, insider Alicja Kornasiewicz acquired 43,000 shares of Cineworld Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £97,610 ($128,400.42).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

