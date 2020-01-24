Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,150 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.1% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $23,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,081,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,692,901. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $208.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

