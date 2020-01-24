Citigroup Increases PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $80.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on PTC from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

NASDAQ PTC traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.44. 13,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 223.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.39. PTC has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $102.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.74 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PTC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $26,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,288. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,248. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,202,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,176,000 after buying an additional 951,754 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,703,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,287,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,707,000 after purchasing an additional 751,495 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,293,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 309.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,948,000 after purchasing an additional 395,231 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

