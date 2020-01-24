Citigroup Raises Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Price Target to $90.00

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.96% from the company’s current price.

TER has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Shares of TER traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,049. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $454,858.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 35.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1,670.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $91,000.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

