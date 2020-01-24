Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the cloud computing company on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Citrix Systems has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citrix Systems to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,063,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,431. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.31.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTXS. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $693,139.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,991,744.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $135,381.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,342.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,160. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.