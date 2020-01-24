Claymore (CLM) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last Week

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, Claymore has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Claymore token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX, CoinExchange and DDEX. Claymore has a market capitalization of $1,562.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Claymore alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.13 or 0.03075312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00200345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029856 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00123434 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Claymore Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken. The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com. Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken.

Claymore Token Trading

Claymore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, VinDAX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Claymore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Claymore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Claymore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Claymore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.