Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CEM traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 243,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,670. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21.

In other news, insider Harry D. Cohen sold 7,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $71,688.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Agdern sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $35,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,067 shares of company stock valued at $125,878 in the last 90 days.

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.