Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 5.37%. Clearfield updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.33. 714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,465. The company has a market cap of $189.02 million, a PE ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 5,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,233,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,541.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

