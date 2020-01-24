CloakCoin (CLOAK) Market Cap Reaches $12.61 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $2.34 or 0.00027663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, YoBit, Livecoin and LiteBit.eu. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $12.61 million and approximately $64,502.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003888 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000684 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00036699 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,394,247 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Mercatox, Upbit, Bittrex, Bitbns, Binance, YoBit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

