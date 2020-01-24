Cloudbric (CLB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $50,013.00

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Cloudbric token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and BitForex. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $581,225.00 and $50,013.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cloudbric has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,903,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io.

Cloudbric Token Trading

Cloudbric can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

