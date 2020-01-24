CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) and Ocean Power Technologies (OTCMKTS:OPTT) Financial Comparison

CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) and Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

CLP has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 2.8, meaning that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CLP and Ocean Power Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLP $11.66 billion 2.29 $1.76 billion $0.68 15.57 Ocean Power Technologies $630,000.00 11.66 -$12.25 million N/A N/A

CLP has higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CLP and Ocean Power Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLP 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of CLP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CLP and Ocean Power Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLP N/A N/A N/A Ocean Power Technologies -1,309.94% -111.09% -83.38%

Summary

CLP beats Ocean Power Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. As of December 31, 2018, it had equity generating capacity of 19,108 megawatts (MW) and purchasing capacity of 4,597 MW. The company is also involved in the provision of pumped storage and engineering services; research and development, and property investment activities; and retail of electricity and gas. CLP Holdings Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia. The company was founded by George W. Taylor on April 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Pennington, NJ.

