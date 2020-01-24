CMS Bancorp (NASDAQ:CMSB) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of -2.00

Headlines about CMS Bancorp (NASDAQ:CMSB) have been trending negative on Friday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CMS Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

CMS Bancorp has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $13.65.

About CMS Bancorp

CMS Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CMS Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in Westchester County and the neighboring areas in New York State. The Company’s primary market area is Westchester County, New York, a northern suburb of New York City.

