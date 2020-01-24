Coin Lion (LION) Achieves Market Cap of $183,414.00

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded up 13% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Coin Lion has traded down 26.8% against the dollar. One Coin Lion token can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and IDEX. Coin Lion has a market cap of $183,414.00 and approximately $138.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.55 or 0.03243615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00200010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00123727 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Coin Lion’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. The official website for Coin Lion is www.coinlion.com. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin Lion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Lion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Lion using one of the exchanges listed above.

