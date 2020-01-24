Coin Lion Price Down 12.8% Over Last Week (LION)

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Coin Lion has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Coin Lion has a market cap of $183,259.00 and approximately $137.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin Lion token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Coin Lion

Coin Lion’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin Lion is www.coinlion.com.

Coin Lion Token Trading

Coin Lion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Lion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Lion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

