CoinFi Reaches Market Cap of $294,880.00 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One CoinFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, FCoin, Cobinhood and Gate.io. CoinFi has a total market cap of $294,880.00 and approximately $1,393.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinFi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.90 or 0.03233644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00203868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029537 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00125296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi was first traded on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,664,791 tokens. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com.

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, Kucoin, FCoin, Kyber Network and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.