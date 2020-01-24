Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the business services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Collectors Universe has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLCT traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.62. 69,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,410. Collectors Universe has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $223.85 million, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.21 million during the quarter. Collectors Universe had a return on equity of 62.90% and a net margin of 15.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLCT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Collectors Universe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Collectors Universe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

