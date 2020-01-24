Color Platform (CLR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,943.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $4,943.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform token can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,506.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.25 or 0.03764053 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00713042 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016323 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000211 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform Token Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

