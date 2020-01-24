ColossusXT (COLX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $109.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. ColossusXT has a market cap of $2.94 million and $109.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Novaexchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT Coin Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,799,066,299 coins and its circulating supply is 11,758,024,472 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

