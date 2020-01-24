Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.25. 4,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,227. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $41.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $46,501.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

