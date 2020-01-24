Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Coverage Initiated at Odeon Capital Group

Research analysts at Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Odeon Capital Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COLM. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.07.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,871. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $85.17 and a 12-month high of $109.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.32 and its 200 day moving average is $96.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $4,681,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,033,159.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Bany sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $4,739,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,183,856.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 540,000 shares of company stock worth $49,419,456. Corporate insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 46.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 8.5% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 37.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.