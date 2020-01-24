Columbus Energy Resources’ (CERP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at VSA Capital

Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at VSA Capital in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of CERP stock traded down GBX 0.24 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 2.72 ($0.04). The company had a trading volume of 6,426,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 million and a PE ratio of -9.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.51. Columbus Energy Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.10 ($0.07).

Columbus Energy Resources Company Profile

Columbus Energy Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Trinidad and Tobago, Spain, Cyprus, St Lucia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Goudron Oilfield located in south-eastern Trinidad. The company was formerly known as LGO Energy plc and changed its name to Columbus Energy Resources plc in June 2017.

