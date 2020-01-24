Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Comcast has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Comcast has a payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comcast to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.62. Comcast has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $215.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

