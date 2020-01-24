Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.25. 15,423,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,276,030. The company has a market cap of $215.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast has a one year low of $34.67 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.62.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 14.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.8% in the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 17,114 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 19.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

