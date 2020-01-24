Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $49.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMCSA. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

CMCSA opened at $45.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average of $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $34.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,744,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,553,567,000 after acquiring an additional 294,244 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $726,936,000 after acquiring an additional 951,833 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,071 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

