Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $51.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $52.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

CMCSA traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.40. 19,862,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,276,030. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62. Comcast has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Comcast by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

