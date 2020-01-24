Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Community Bankers Trust has a payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESXB opened at $9.47 on Friday. Community Bankers Trust has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Community Bankers Trust in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

