Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) received a €45.00 ($52.33) target price from Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.60 ($35.58) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €39.51 ($45.94).

Shares of SGO stock opened at €35.39 ($41.15) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.41. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 12 month low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 12 month high of €52.40 ($60.93).

About Compagnie de Saint Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

