Compagnie de Saint Gobain (SGO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

1/22/2020 – Compagnie de Saint Gobain was given a new €36.00 ($41.86) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Compagnie de Saint Gobain was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Compagnie de Saint Gobain was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Compagnie de Saint Gobain was given a new €30.60 ($35.58) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Compagnie de Saint Gobain was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Compagnie de Saint Gobain was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPA:SGO opened at €34.66 ($40.30) on Friday. Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA has a 52-week low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 52-week high of €52.40 ($60.93). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.41.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

