Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,483 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.10% of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP worth $9,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,197,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 45,128 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion.

Several analysts have commented on SBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

