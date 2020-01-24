Comparing Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) and US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) and US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and US Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 US Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Opiant Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 214.25%. US Gold has a consensus price target of $2.70, suggesting a potential upside of 229.27%. Given US Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe US Gold is more favorable than Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of US Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of US Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Opiant Pharmaceuticals and US Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals $13.98 million 3.91 -$21.19 million ($7.10) -1.88 US Gold N/A N/A -$8.05 million ($0.44) -1.86

US Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Opiant Pharmaceuticals. Opiant Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than US Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Gold has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Opiant Pharmaceuticals and US Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals 24.16% -7.39% -5.01% US Gold N/A -89.18% -85.64%

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals beats US Gold on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

US Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.