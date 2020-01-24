Comparing Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) & Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) and Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.9% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. 60.6% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Sculptor Capital Management has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and Westwood Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sculptor Capital Management -8.39% 87.04% 6.75% Westwood Holdings Group 9.59% 6.90% 5.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sculptor Capital Management and Westwood Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sculptor Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Sculptor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Westwood Holdings Group pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Sculptor Capital Management pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westwood Holdings Group has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Westwood Holdings Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and Westwood Holdings Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sculptor Capital Management $507.22 million 2.31 -$24.28 million $1.17 20.03 Westwood Holdings Group $122.30 million 2.10 $26.75 million N/A N/A

Westwood Holdings Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sculptor Capital Management.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group beats Sculptor Capital Management on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

