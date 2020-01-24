Conagra Brands Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CAG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.50. 58,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.29%.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,618. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 747,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,592,000 after acquiring an additional 336,088 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 110,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.