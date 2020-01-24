Conceal Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Sistemkoin, STEX and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $656,377.00 and approximately $106,628.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.56 or 0.01183387 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00052786 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00031855 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00206607 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00073878 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001905 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,292,752 coins and its circulating supply is 6,101,353 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

