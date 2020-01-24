ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.85. 136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,620. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $894.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.14%.

CNOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConnectOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

