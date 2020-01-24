ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at UBS Group

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.43% from the company’s previous close.

COP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.30. 703,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,953,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $71.01. The company has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 238,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,482,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 52,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,704 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

