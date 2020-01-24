Constellation (DAG) Market Cap Tops $10.34 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Constellation token can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, HitBTC and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Constellation has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Constellation has a total market cap of $10.34 million and $391,886.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Constellation alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.91 or 0.05582170 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026829 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00127772 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019814 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033907 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002346 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,472,052 tokens. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog.

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.