Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will report $85.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.41 million and the highest is $85.95 million. Consumer Portfolio Services posted sales of $91.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year sales of $345.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $344.49 million to $346.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $325.01 million, with estimates ranging from $303.51 million to $346.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $85.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.61 million.

Several brokerages have commented on CPSS. ValuEngine downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director Greg Washer sold 40,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 26,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares in the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPSS opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.50. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

