Content Value Network Market Cap Hits $6.41 Million (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Content Value Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, UEX and BitForex. In the last week, Content Value Network has traded up 139% against the U.S. dollar. Content Value Network has a market cap of $6.41 million and $1.01 million worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $274.90 or 0.03233644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00203868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029537 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00125296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Content Value Network Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 552,524,282 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io.

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, BitForex and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

