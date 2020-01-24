ContentBox (BOX) Price Tops $0.0029

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $7,525.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ContentBox has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One ContentBox token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Huobi, Bilaxy and CPDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ContentBox Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,919,105 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Bilaxy, Huobi, DDEX and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

