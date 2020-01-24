Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at UBS Group

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CLR. Scotiabank started coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Shares of CLR traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 34,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,409. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Continental Resources has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $52.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.33.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Harold Hamm sold 579,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $19,633,324.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $701,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039. Company insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 682.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 222.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

