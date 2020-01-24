Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 104.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,459.49.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,484.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,023.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,500.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,384.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,263.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

