Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,177.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,884.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80. The company has a market capitalization of $935.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,831.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,816.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.75 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

